Hyderabad: Ismaili CIVIC holds free medical camp

Hyderabad: Ismaili CIVIC, an initiative by the Shia Ismaili Muslim community, conducted a free medical camp on the premises of Diamond Jubilee High School, Abids, on Sunday.

A release said around 760 people took benefit of the camp, where a range of health check-ups were conducted. Sixteen doctors, several allied health professionals and nearly 50 volunteers organised it in collaboration with the Ismaili Council for Hyderabad.

The camp covered several tests, including, body mass index, blood pressure, random blood sugar, dental/eye check-up, orthopedic, pediatrics, cardiology and general physician consultation. Eye check-up was provided in collaboration with Maxivision.

Ismaili CIVIC is a brand-new endeavor of the Shia community, globally. It brings together members of the community in civic engagement activities to help improve quality of life of communities among which they live.

As regular health care check-ups have been neglected during the pandemic, we have taken the initiative to conduct the camp with the support of trained doctors, said Amin Ladha, president, Ismaili Council for Southern India.