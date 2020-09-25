Hyderabad: Issue is over fixation of seniority, says DME Dr K Ramesh Reddy

Hyderabad: Director of Medical Education, Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy says there is an issue regarding the fixation of seniority based on Supreme Court judgment and subsequent order from Telangana High Court.

He stated this while giving a clarification on the row over the delay in Additional DME promotions in Telangana and objections raised by a section of government doctors.

With the massive exercise of conducting DPCs during the last three years, there are many departments with no eligible candidates left over for promotion as per MCI guidelines.

A doctor fulfilling MCI regulations is getting promoted as Associate Professors within four years as against 10-15 years seen earlier, the DME said adding that steps are being initiated to promote 124 Associate Professors to Professors next month.