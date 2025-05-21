  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ITC Hotels to Open New Welcomhotel in Shankarpally

Hyderabad: ITC Hotels to Open New Welcomhotel in Shankarpally
x
Highlights

ITC Hotels is set to launch a new 155-room Welcomhotel in Shankarpally, Hyderabad, in partnership with KAC Palm Exotica Hotels.

ITC Hotels will open a new hotel in Shankarpally, Hyderabad, with 155 rooms.

The company signed an agreement with KAC Palm Exotica Hotels Private Limited to build this hotel.

This new hotel will bring the 'Welcomhotel' brand to Telangana for the first time.

ITC Hotels already runs two hotels in Hyderabad — ITC Kakatiya and ITC Kohinoor.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick