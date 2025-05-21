Hyderabad: ITC Hotels to Open New Welcomhotel in Shankarpally

ITC Hotels will open a new hotel in Shankarpally, Hyderabad, with 155 rooms.

The company signed an agreement with KAC Palm Exotica Hotels Private Limited to build this hotel.

This new hotel will bring the 'Welcomhotel' brand to Telangana for the first time.

ITC Hotels already runs two hotels in Hyderabad — ITC Kakatiya and ITC Kohinoor.



