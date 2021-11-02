Hyderabad: Jai Jawahar Nagar's cup of woes overflows

Yapral: Garbage dumped on roads, overflowing sewage, incomplete CC roads and dog menace are making the residents of Jai Jawahar Nagar in Yapral go huff and puff. As usual, their pleas too fell on the deaf ears of GHMC authorities.



Even though the colony is surrounded by many gated communities, it still cries for the attention of the civic body. With trash dumped on roads, many in the colony are unable to commute on internal roads. The smell from the garbage and the overflowing sewage add to their woes. With no proper sewage outlet, the mucks flows on the colony roads much to the annoyance of many.

"The locals are perturbed over the incomplete CC road which ends abruptly in front of the Malabar Greens colony gate. Though the GHMC started the CC roads, it failed to complete them, due to which many motorists are facing issues. No amount of pleading had moved the authorities," said Parvez Shaikh, a resident of Malabar Greens, Jai Jawahar Nagar.

"Another issue is garbage clearance. Whenever we complain to the local sanitation supervisor, he tells us that they do not have an adequate budget or workers. The narrow roads is also one of the issues we want it resolved soon," shared Raghu Raj, another resident of Malabar Greens, Jai Jawahar Nagar.

"We are tired of complaining to the officials to remove the trash. With no regular clearance of garbage, the dog menace has increased with packs of dogs sometimes attacking the residents," added another resident of Jai Jawahar Nagar.