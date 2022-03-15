Hyderabad: Jalpally municipal wards to get Rs 1cr each to fix issues

Hyderabad: In order to ensure the all-round development of Jalpally municipality, officials went into a huddle recently to square off the wards and their issues to be addressed on priority.



According to officials, after getting funds of Rs150 crore under various schemes for taking up development activities during the last three years, the civic body is embarking on shaping it further by allocating Rs1 crore for each ward as part of a plan to treat issues irrespective of party affiliation.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy attended the huddle with officials after the recent council budget meeting. She decided to seek more Rs 28 crore fund from the government to sanction Rs 1 crore each to all 28 wards to make them free of issues like sanitation, sewage, water supply and roads.

Jalpally Municipal Commissioner G P Kumar said, "154 works have been completed during the last three years. As against 60 works in 2019-20 and 77 works in 2020-21, the current year witnessed completion of 17 works so far. Of the 106 sanctioned works, 17 have been completed; six are progressing. The remaining are yet to be grounded."

Explaining the schemes being implemented, he said, of the Rs 130 crore sanctioned for development of municipality during last three years, Rs 72 crore was specifically allotted for drinking water supply under the Mission Bhagiratha project. Grants for schemes like SCSP & STSP, 14th and 15th Finance, MGF, LRS, Building Permission Grant, Pattana Pragathi, SFC, HMDA Grant, TSIIC and TUFIDCO are being utilised partially or fully to provide infrastructure to people."

However, he said, the new financial year will surely witness a big change in the municipality as a more comprehensive approach is being adopted with the cooperation of chairman Abdalla Sadi to address people's issues.