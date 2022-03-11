Hyderabad: Jalpally municipality all set to see slew of development works

Hyderabad: Several areas under the Jalpally municipality on the city outskirts which remained neglected in terms of developmental works for years are all set to sport a new look soon. Major development works like road widening, upgradation of sewer lines, drinking water pipelines, development of nalas, lakes and other works will be taken up. Various government agencies including Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board have allocated funds for a series of works in Jalpally.



According to G Praveen Kumar, Commissioner Jalpally Municipality, the Pahadishareef to Mamidpally road is going to be developed at a cost of Rs 3.10 crore and the road widening works from Ambedkar Statue to Jalpally main road will also be taken up. "The road widening works will be taken up on the stretch and cement roads will be laid. Once the works are done, construction of road median and installation of streetlights will be taken up," said Praveen.

The authorities will also be restoring the road from Osmania Hotel to Venkatapur, which connects several colonies of Shaheed Nagar and Chandrayangutta to the airport road. Several other works like development of nalas, drinking water supply lines and sewage lines will be taken up.

The authorities have also identified a space in Mamidipally for the construction of a school and a hospital. The officials said a separate budget is expected to be sanctioned for this purpose by the government.

For the beautification of historic Jalpally lake Rs 9.5 crore was sanctioned. The lake is spread over 274 acres and as part of its beautification a rock garden will be set up, along with walkways, cycling track and an open gym.