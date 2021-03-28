Hyderabad: Jawahar Nagar Residents raise stink over Jawahar dump yard

Jawahar Nagar : Once again Jawahar Nagar dumpyard is in limelight for its pathetic condition but this time the residents took up the issue on Twitter. Fuming citizen tagged TRS working president KT Rama Rao as well as Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, and demanded that they resolve this long-pending issue.

Adding to the already existing problem of pungent smell (owing to piling up of garbage for days), a faulty sewage system has increased the woes of the passers-by and locals.

The locals residing nearby the dumpyard, particularly those residing in Balaji Nagar and Dammaiguda, demanded a permanent solution. They lamented that they are spending sleepless nights, as the air, soil and groundwater has been polluted due to the adjacent dumpyard.

"Unbearable stench and leachate (which is a greasy substance that is oozing out from the dumpyard) has become a nuisance. It is the right of every citizen to have clean air but nothing is happening in Jawahar Nagar.

There is no proper management for dumping garbage. Apart from that faulty sewerage pipelines are cause of concern," said B V Seshagiri , Socio-political activist.

"Authorities remain deaf to our hardships, despite several complaints against the faulty sewerage pipeline the Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation has not laid any new outlet," said R Mohan, a resident of Dammaiguda.

While another resident Venkata Rao, said that the concerned officials earlier assured them a permanent solution but nothing has been done in that regard. "Due to this ground water is completely getting contaminated and also foul smell is emanating from the dump yard," he added.

K Naveen Kumar who tagged KTR and other authorities on Twitter wrote, "Ramky& TG wantedly troubling the citizens. Government is not even able to control an industry that is functioning illegally.

It is better you advise ramky to kill us and use the place for dumping to earn more money. KTR come and stay here for one day then you will understand our pain."

The residents of the area demanded that the State government enhance the quality of life of Dammaigudaresidents, which is worsened by the stench and smoke from the dumping yard.