Hyderabad: Jilted lover slits throat of girl in Narsingi

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck at Narsinghi police station limits in Gandipet Mandal after a man reportedly slit the throat of a girl who refused his proposal

The man identified as Ganesh (27) was angry that the young woman Vasavi (22) did not accept his love proposal and attacked her with a knife.

It is learnt both of them are relatives and hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. They are staying in a private hostel under Narsinghi Police Station.

Ganesh works at Zomato, and Vasavi is a software engineer.

The young woman was seriously injured and was to Continental Hospital for immediate treatment.

Narshingi police have registered a case and are investigating.