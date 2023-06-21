Live
Hyderabad: Jilted lover slits throat of girl in Narsingi
Highlights
It is learnt both of them are relatives and hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad: Tragedy struck at Narsinghi police station limits in Gandipet Mandal after a man reportedly slit the throat of a girl who refused his proposal
The man identified as Ganesh (27) was angry that the young woman Vasavi (22) did not accept his love proposal and attacked her with a knife.
It is learnt both of them are relatives and hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. They are staying in a private hostel under Narsinghi Police Station.
Ganesh works at Zomato, and Vasavi is a software engineer.
The young woman was seriously injured and was to Continental Hospital for immediate treatment.
Narshingi police have registered a case and are investigating.
