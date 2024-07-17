Hyderabad: Job fraudster who duped victims of Rs 5.64 lakh held

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cyber crime police apprehended a job fraudster who extorted money from people by giving fake offer letters and duped the victims of Rs 5.64 lakh.

The arrested person, Kilaru Seetaiah (35) was a resident of Nandigam, NTR district in Andhra Pradesh. He was earlier involved in seven cases. According to the police, Seetaiah posed himself as a senior employee at Ericsson Global India Pvt Ltd, and falsely claimed that job openings were available.

He presented fake job offers to victims, detailing non-existent positions and a future joining date. Seetaiah manipulated victims and Rs 5,64,980 in the pretext of offering them jobs.

The police said that the fraudster had taken the contacts of the job profiles posted on the Naukari and LinkedIn websites. He then contacted the victims posing as senior employee at Ericsson Global India Pvt Ltd, and said that he could help them get a job on a chargeable basis if they were willing.