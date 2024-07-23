Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills pub raided, four test positive for drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau raided a pub in Jubilee Hills and detained 11 persons, four of whom tested positive for drug consumption.

Acting on specific information, the TGANB sleuths, along with the Jubilee Hills police, held multiple raids, including Xora Bar & Kitchen at Jubilee Hills on Sunday night. At Xora Bar & Kitchen, four people tested positive for drugs.

The police conducted a test using drug kits; three of nine persons caught had tested positive for drug consumption. The police are proceeding with legal action against the four, said a senior TGANB official.

The police also raided the Olive Bistro pub in Durgam Cheruvu but found no traces of drugs.

Two weeks ago, the police raided the Cave Pub and arrested 24 people who tested positive for drugs. They seized the pub. Two owners were arrested in connection with the case.

The TGANB has been steadfast in its mission to curb drug abuse and maintain public safety through a series of strategic operations and continuous surveillance. Its multi-faceted approach, combining human intelligence (Humint) and technical intelligence (Techint), has yielded significant results over the past few months, creating a palpable sense of fear among drug peddlers.

The mission includes continuous surveillance on pubs, drug-free educational institutions, and their inspections; increased vigilance in top institutions; anti-drug committees (ADCs); monitoring DJs and events; DJs and criminal linkages; pub regulations and management accountability; community and institutional responsibility; and a focus on big suppliers and small consumers.

The police and Team TGANB's combined and relentless efforts have instilled a significant level of fear among drug peddlers and abusers. They remain committed to the mission of eradicating drug abuse and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, the official said.