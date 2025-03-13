Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Resident Fined for Wasting Drinking Water on Car Wash

Authorities in Hyderabad are ramping up efforts to curb drinking water wastage, imposing fines on those violating municipal regulations. In the latest case, a resident of Journalist Colony in Jubilee Hills was fined Rs 1,000 by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for using potable water to wash a car.

This follows a similar penalty issued on March 5 when another Jubilee Hills resident was fined for using drinking water to clean a motorcycle. Officials have received a growing number of complaints regarding water misuse, prompting increased inspections across the city.

During a routine inspection, the General Manager of O&M Division-6, Harishankar, and his team identified the violation at House No. 8-2-293/82/J/A/20, where a resident, Yeratha Shobha, was found using drinking water for vehicle cleaning. The individual was fined under HMWSSB’s water conservation rules.

Officials have warned that repeat violations will attract stricter penalties. The municipal corporation is conducting inspections during supply hours, issuing fines, and spreading awareness to prevent wastage. Authorities urge residents to report cases of water misuse via the customer care helpline or directly to officials.