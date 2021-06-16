Hyderabad: Kamineni hospitals inaugurates fertility centre at Kokapet

Hyderabad: Kamineni hospitals launched the second state-of-the-art Kamineni Fertility Centre at Kokapet on Tuesday. The Centre was formally inaugurated by Dr Gayatri Kamineni, Deputy COO Director, Kamineni Fertility. Dr Asma Khan, Vice President, Kamineni Fertility Centre.

Kamineni Fertility is planning to set more fertility centres in the city. The new fertility centre has the most modern technology on par with the intentional and European standards and equipped with the most advanced ART embryology laboratory, fully integrated L126MP workstation, high resolution stereo microscope, CODA tower, air handling unit, andrology lab, PGD lab and advanced freezing infrastructure to facilitate comprehensive infertility care, under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Gayatri Kamineni, said that the Kamineni Fertility has brought cheer over 3000 couples who sought help in conceiving babies, at King Koti Centre in last ten year.

She said that 30-35 per cent of the cases could be due to male infertility, around 20-25 per cent could be due to combined factors of both male and female infertility and the balance is due to female infertility, she added.