Hyderabad: Karachi Bakery fined for selling sweets having fungus

The prominent bakery in Hyderabad has fined of Rs 10,000 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for selling sweets that had fungus to a customer.

The complainant who purchased the sweet from Khajaguda branch of the store on Saturday found the fungus when opened. He soon raised a complaint to the civic body through Twitter. The GHMC responded swiftly and directed the concerned officials to resolve the issue.



During the inspection, the Circle Assistant Medical Officer KS Ravi and Food Contamination Control Officer Surya found lack of sanitation in the bakery.



Meanwhile, the bakery said that they did not know how the customer received the package with the fungus and efforts were on to prevent such incidents in future.