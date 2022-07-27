Hyderabad: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Veerula Sainik Smarak

Hyderabad: Veerula Sainik Smarak, Secunderabad under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas with fervor on Tuesday.

As part of the nationwide celebration, a Wreath Laying Ceremony was organised and wreath was laid by Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral, General Officer Commanding, HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. Spectacular events were conducted, with the presence of a Military Band and all the Officers and Soldiers attired in full ceremonial dress adorning glittering medals depicting their various achievements in the service of the nation while paying homage to the martyrs, their brethren in Uniform who laid their life for the nation.

The sequence of events started with a lot of fanfare and wreath laying starting from the junior most soldier to senior officers and Veterans of the Station, said a senior officer of defence wing, Hyderabad.