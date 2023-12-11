  • Menu
Hyderabad: ‘Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanti’ honour run held

To commemorate “Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanti” “An Honour Run” was organised by HQ Telangana and Andhra sub-area Sunday.

The event was organised in four categories 21.1 Km, 10 Km, 5 Km & 3 Km. Veterans, serving personnel families and children of Secunderabad Military Station including MCEME & CDM and school children of APS Bolarum, APS RK Puram & APS Golconda participated in the run.

The participation in the Honour Run was overwhelmingly subscribed by veterans, Army personnel and school children. On successful completion of the run, all the podium finishers were felicitated by Maj Gen Rakesh Manocha SM, VSM, GOC Telangana and Andhra SubArea, with a Race Finisher Medal.

