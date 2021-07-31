Hyderabad: Karnataka's 'Laxmi' to take part in Old City Bonalu

Hari Bowli: Elephant Laxmi from Virupaksheshwara Temple, Karnataka will be participating and carrying the Ghatam during Bonalu procession in Old City on August 1. The elephant will participate in the Bonalu procession of Sri Nalla Pochamma Temple in Sabzi Mandi on Sunday and Sri Akkanna Madanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram in Hari Bowli on Monday.

According to the temple committee, the elephant Sudha from Sri Mahalaxmi temple, Raidurg was planned to be brought for participating in Old City Bonalu but the permission was denied by the Chief Conservator of Forests office, Karnataka on the grounds of its age. In Coordination with the State Endorsements department Sri Pyata Nanda Kishore, Vice President and Sri Katta Narsing Rao, Advisor of Nalla pochamma Temple, Sabzimandi rushed to Karnataka earlier this week to search for alternative suitable elephant. The Endowment Commissioner V Anil Kumar took personal interest in getting required 'No objection certificates' from Telangana and Karnataka Chief Conservator of Forests. The elephant is expected to reach Hyderabad by Saturday," informed G Niranjan, Patron Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram.

The temple committee thanked Anil Kumar, Telangana Endowment Commissioner, Balaji, Assistant Commissioner, Pyata Nanda Kishore, Vice President and Katta Narsing Rao, Advisor of Nalla Pochamma Temple, Sabzi Mandi for their efforts for persuasion in getting NOCs timely.