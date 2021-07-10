Top
Hyderabad: KCR extends Bonalu greetings

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has greeted Telangana people on the occasion of Bonalu festival celebrations beginning from Sunday.

The CM said that the Bonalu festival, which starts with presenting a 'Bonum' to Goddess Jagadambika at Golconda fort, is a symbol for the 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb' of the 'sabbanda varnas' (artisan classes, majority people who hitherto participating in production process).

"With the blessings from the Mother Goddess and the state government's determination, the Telangana State became Annapurna (who offers food) to the entire country," he said.

The CM prayed that Telangana people should lead a happy and contented life with prosperity, good health and wished that the Goddess' blessings should be forever on Telangana people.


