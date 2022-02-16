Hyderabad: KCR peddling Pak terror outfits narrative on surgical strike

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy and BJP national vice-president DK Aruna mounted a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and charged him with peddling the narrative of Pak-terrorist outfit on surgical strikes. Kishan Reddy said that the Centre or the BJP does need any certificate from CM KCR.

Reacting to CM KCR's remarks on surgical strike issue, Kishan Reddy said that the KCR toeing the line of Pakistan-based terror outfits was an insult and an attempt to demoralise the Indian armed forces. He reminded KCR how Pakistan shut down its airspace to the Indian civil aviation planes in the aftermath of surgical strike.

Recalling the TRS chief's remarks asking people to chase away BJP from India, the Union Minister said that no power on earth can ever do it. "The very first president of BJP had given his life for the country. We started with two seats and are in power now with the blessings of the people. BJP is neither a private limited company nor a family or a dynasty party."

Adding that no one knows who the next president of BJP would be, Kishan said that everyone in the State knows the next president of the pink party. "The fate of people of Telangana is not getting decided in the cabinet meeting, but on a dining table in Pragati Bhavan," Kishan Reddy claimed.

DK Aruna questioned if KCR was really an Indian? Given the way, he was making statements against the country's interests and its security issues, peddling the narrative of Pak-based terror outfit on surgical strikes and for accusing PM Modi, the Centre and the BJP.