Hyderabad Kids Fair 2025 Attracts Young Minds Through Learning, Fun and Innovation

Two-day extravaganza to feature the best of education, workshops, After-School Activities & Learning Zones On-stage, Talent Shows and more

Hyderabad, December 2025: The 18th edition of the Hyderabad Kids Fair (HKF 2025), two-day extravaganza kicked off at Hall No 1, HITEX Exhibition Centre, Madhapur Hyderabad, Organized by Hitex. The fair features over 50 exhibitors presenting a wide range of offerings across nutrition, education, lifestyle, toys, books, hobbies and creative pursuits. A major highlight of this year’s edition is the second edition of the Kids Business Carnival, a young entrepreneurship initiative that will feature 60+ budding child entrepreneurs showcasing their ideas and products.

HKF 2025 hosts a diverse array of attractions and interactive zones, including Kids Run by Giggle Mug with a Jungle Theme, Construction Activities Zone by Playground Construction, Non-Digital Games at the Gamology Zone, Robotics Workshops by LEAP Robots, Children Book of Records certification activity, and a Climbing Wall by Crag Studio. Adventure lovers can enjoy activities such as zipline, archery and dart shooting at the Adventure Zone by Cliff Inn, while the Space Planetarium offers free entry. Additional attractions include Art & Craft Zone, Puzzle Zone by Ameya Games, Fun Game Zone with inflatables and video games, free activity sessions by schools, and daily lucky draws offering a chance to win ₹5,000 Shoppers Stop vouchers.

Speaking to media, Srikanth T.G., Business Head, HITEX, said that the Hyderabad Kids Fair, now in its 18th year, has emerged as one of India’s most trusted and popular children’s expos. With 17 successful editions behind it, the fair has become the most-awaited year-end celebration for children and parents. The two-day fair is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors, It offers a perfect mix of fun, learning, creativity, fitness, entrepreneurship and family entertainment,” he said. Tickets for the Hyderabad Kids Fair can be booked online via BookMyShow. Surya Varkolu – Marketing Head - Ryan International School, Durgam Sandhya - Head Admissions Shreeka International Micro Preschool and many were present at the Launch.