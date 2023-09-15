Hyderabad : KT Rama Rao takes part in ground-breaking ceremony of Syngene lab expansion

Hyderabad : Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Thursday participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of Syngene Intl’s research laboratory expansion at its existing research campus at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KT Rama Rao said that he was proud of the legacy that the BRS government has established in the Life Sciences sector in Telangana and Syngene’s expansion was a testament to the tremendous opportunities and support that his State provides.

“It is indeed a matter of pride for all of us that the city of Hyderabad today serves more than 1000 innovators globally in their innovation journey through companies like Syngene and many others who have made Hyderabad their hub for R&D. They benefit from the extraordinary talent pool focused on chemistry, biology, genetics, and technology that our city offers, “KTR said.

Syngene, a leading global contract research, development, and manufacturing services organisation, plans to build state-of-the-art research laboratories with total investment of Rs. 788 crores and create up to 1,000 jobs.