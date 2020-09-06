Hyderabad: Land issues come in way of Manikonda link roads

Hyderabad: The works on three important link roads connecting Manikonda to major roads have come to standstill due to the legal hurdles. Besides this as most of the other roads are in a bad state of affairs the commuters are facing extreme hardships.



The works on one of the major link roads among the three from Alkapur Township to Langar Houz have been hit when the works reached the defence land after completion of its 80 per cent of construction works.

Now commuters travelling towards Taramati road are forced to travel a km more to reach their destination. The construction of the last phase of 20 per cent would be beneficial to thousands of locals.

Another proposed link road connecting Lanco Hills road no 8 to ORR has fallen into the issues of land acquisitions, However, locals allege that the reason behind the delay of link road construction is grab some prime land illegally. With this link road commuters can directly take Kokapet road to reach the Nanakramguda Junction reducing the travel time and traffic congestion.

And finally the the radial road no 5 proposed from Shaikpet to Kokapet is also in the dock following the legal hurdles. This was the major road between ORR and Kokapet's Kallu Compound road, On completion this would reduce the distance as the commuters need not touch Narsingi.

"Out of the link roads (37) proposed by Minister K Taraka Ramarao in May 2020, three links roads were proposed for Manikonda. But none of them have been completed. Most of the IT population has to navigate narrow lanes to reach Hitech city or ORR/Financial district The Mayor also visited a month back and promised to fast track. But some plans are about to be dropped due to few influential persons not allowing this road completion," said Manoj, General Secretary, Alkapur Township.



"Though the ideas of the government are impressive, the implementation is lacking. The HRDCL identified these as the major link roads, government of Telangana is not serious in taking up the construction works and postponing it, Currently the focus is on GHMC as the elections are ahead, but this attitude of governance will not help anyone and we expect equal priority," he added.



However, Sardhar, Executive Engineer, HRDCL ( Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited) commenting on the issue of Defence road blockage in the corridor 138, clarified that, a meeting was held with the defence officials and the talks are underway to ensure the link road be thrown open for people after completing the pending works. Briefing the status of the Lanco Hills link road, he said, "As the land acquisition issues were in high count, we thought of revising the Road development plan (RDP) of the corridor 8 and construction works would begin in no time after the survey."

