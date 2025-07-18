Hyderabad Leads Plot Investment Boom as Land Demand Surges Post-2022

Hyderabad is rapidly solidifying its position as one of India’s fastest-growing metro cities. With global companies expanding their footprint in the city, job opportunities are on the rise—pushing up demand in the real estate sector, especially for land and plot investments.

Plot Investments Gain Ground

New data from real estate analytics firm PropEquity shows that Hyderabad, Indore, and Bengaluru led in the number of new residential project launches between 2022 and May 2025. Unlike previous years when apartments dominated buyer interest, there is now a clear shift toward developed plots.

Why Plots Are in Demand:

Lower initial cost

Higher resale value

Option to build personalized homes

Faster turnover for developers

Shift from Apartments to Land

Earlier, apartments were the default choice for urban homebuyers. But today, the rising value of land and its long-term investment potential are drawing more people toward plot purchases—in both Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

From 2022 to 2025, over 4.7 million residential plots were launched in India’s top 10 cities. Of these, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai alone accounted for 2.25 lakh plots.

Land as a Strategic Asset

With land availability tightening due to rapid urbanization, buyers and investors are treating land as a strategic, long-term asset. Plot-based developments are also expanding beyond metros into smaller cities and towns.

PropEquity estimates the total value of new projects launched since 2022 at approximately ₹2.44 lakh crore. Cities like Coimbatore, Chennai, and Surat are also experiencing a rise in plotted development projects.