Hyderabad: Light rain or drizzle forecast

Begumpet: Generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is forecast for Hyderabad on August 9 and 12, the IMD bulletin said on Sunday. Generally cloudy sky is likely to prevail on August 10,11, 13 and 14.

The day temperature from august 9 to 14 is likely to be 33, 33, 32, 33, 33 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperature recorded on Sunday was 33.2 deg C, according to the bulletin.

The State forecast said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at few places/at isolated places from August 9 to 13. No large change is the outlook for the period from 8.30 am on august 13 to 15.

Meanwhile, there were light showers at a few places in the city. Kandikal Gate recorded a rainfall of 7.5 mm while Marredpally experienced light drizzle.

From June 1 the GHMC area received 408.1 mm rain (normal 326.4 mm), which is 33 per cent excess. The Telangana State Development Planning Society has forecast dry weather in the city for three days.

A few TS districts recorded light to moderate rains on Sunday. Rajanna Sircilla, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Mulugu and Jangaon received up to 30 mm rainfall. Rebarthi in Siddipet recorded highest rainfall of 34.8 mm.