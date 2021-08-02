Top
Hyderabad: Light rain or drizzle forecast in city

Highlights

Light rain or drizzle is forecast for Hyderabad on August 2, the IMD bulletin said on Sunday.

Begumpet: Light rain or drizzle is forecast for Hyderabad on August 2, the IMD bulletin said on Sunday.

According to the forecast, generally cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder or lightning is likely from August 3 to 5. On August 6 and 7, it said, there is possibility of rain or thunderstorm.

The bulletin said that the day temperatures from August 2 to 7 will be 31, 31, 32, 32, 32, 32 and 31 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the State-wide day temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am were.


Adilabad 31.3
Badrachalam 33
Hanmakonda 31
Hyderabad 29.9
Khammam 34
Mahbubnagar 28
Medak 31.8
Nalgonda 33
Nizamabad 29.8
Ramagundam 31.8


