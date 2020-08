Hyderabad: List of containment zones under GHMC limits

Hyderabad Containment Zones: Although the coronavirus positive cases dropping under GHMC limits, the state is witnessing a surge in cases. As the Hyderabad is reporting cases less than 500 every day, the GHMC released the list of containment zones. Charminar tops the list with 31 containment zones followed by Secunderabad with 26 containment zones and 14 in Khairatabad, five in LB Nagar, seven in Kukatpally, 10 in Seri Lingampally. There are around 93 containment zones under GHMC.

LB Nagar zone:

Venkatreddy Nagar in Ramanthapur under Uppal circle, PS Colony, road no. 5 Indraprastha colony in Bandlaguda of Hayathnagar circle, Maitri Nagar in Saroor Nagar, Sahithi Nagar.

Charminar zone:

Shankar Nagar, Azhampura Chanchalguda, Musarambagh internal road near Vijaya Diagnostics, Bagh-e-Jahara Chavani, Professor colony in Akbarbagh, Saidabad housing board are the containment areas under Malakpet circle. Dhanaiah Nagar, SRT colony, Patel Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, area behind Kurmaguda gas agency under Santosh Nagar limits; Shivaji Nagar, Arundathi colony, Lalitha Bagh, Rakshapuram, Riyasat Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Bandlaguda, Shivaji Nagar, Patel Nagar in Bandlaguda, Kumarwadi under Chandrayangutta limits; Ghansi Bazar, Mughalpura under Charminar circle; Mochi Colony, Asad Baba Nagar, Doodh Bowli, Bibi-ka-chasma, Kondareddyguda, Rajendranagar under Falaknuma circle are declared as containment zones.

Khairatabad zone:

Dattatreya colony, Bazar Ghat, Dhobi Ghat, MG Nagar, Asif Nagar, Chintal Basti under Mehdipatnam circle; Navodaya colony in Jiaguda, Ramsinghpura, Bapu Nagar, Rolin Residency in Sanath Nagar, NBT Nagar in Sanath Nagar under Khairatabad circle.

Secunderabad zone:

Bheema Maidan, Umdabagh, Dhoba Gali, Muggula Basti, Thala Basti, Reesala, Kavadiguda Saibaba temple, Diara Market, Ramnagar Ram temple, New Patel Nagar, Hyderguda, Barkatpura Surabi apartments, Vittalawadi, Indira Nagar, Tulasi Nagar, CE colony, Kacheguda JP residency, Hyderguda-2, Bapu Nagar, Khadribagh Srinivasa enclave, Chilakalaguda, Monda market Takara Basti.

Serilingampally zone:

New Prem Nagar 101- Erragadda division, Venkatagiri 96- Vengalrao nagar division, Krishnanagar B 96- Vengalrao nagar division, Venkatagiri 96- yousufguda division, Vengal rao nagar- D block 99, Old sultan nagar 101- Erragadda division, Habib Fathima Nagar 102 - Rahmat Nagar division under Yousufguda circle.

Kukatpally zone:

Dattatreya colony, Papireddy Nagar, Vinayak Nagar under Quthbullapur circle, Raghavendra Nagar Colony, Shapur Nagar under Gajula Ramaram circle, Road no.1 Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ayappa Nagar under Alwal circle.