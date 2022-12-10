Hyderabad: Lover kidnaps a woman hours before her engagement

Hyderabad: Hours before her wedding, a 24-year-old woman was abducted from her Hyderabad home. This occurrence happened on Friday. Later, cops intervened and saved her. According to the information from official sources, on Friday, some people stormed into the woman's home in Turkayamjal, Adibatla, after arriving in a convoy of cars and a truck. Most of them were carrying iron rods and sticks.

The jilted lover stormed into the house and kidnapped the woman whose engagement would take place later that day. The mob also attacked the family members who attempted to save her. Adibatla police arrived at the scene and began their investigation quickly after getting the information.

According to Adibatla Police Inspector P Narender, the Hyderabad woman's lover organized the abduction after learning of the engagement. According to the case specifics, he said the woman was saved within six hours and given to the family.