Hyderabad: Malkajgiri cops bust fake news of kidnapping

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Thursday busted fake news about a woman being kidnapped from the ECIL crossroads in broad daylight. The police issued a clarification as the video of the kidnapping went viral as it was recorded in the CCTV camera placed on the roadside.



The DCP of Malkajgiri, Rakshita K Murthy, said that the video was being circulated on multiple groups and was being said that the kidnapping occurred in broad daylight at ECIL crossroads. "When we started investigating the matter, we came to know that the incident occurred in Kolar district of Karnataka, but it did not happen in Hyderabad. However, some miscreants wanted to defame the hard work of police and circulated it with a wrong caption," she said.

"Moreover, when we checked with the local police in Kolar district, it was informed that the kidnappers were arrested the next day and it was an issue related to love. As the girl did not accept the proposal of the boy, he kidnapped her in a van," added the officer.