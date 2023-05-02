Hyderabad: Malla Reddy presents Shrama Shakthi award on Labour Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Labour Day, Minister of Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy, and Chairman of Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers of Telangana Devender Reddy presented an award of ‘Shrama Shakthi’ to Shaik Salauddin, founder and President Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU).

Salauddin dedicated the award to the millions of Gig and Platform Workers working across India keeping our cities functional and operational.

“This is the first time in India where a Gig and Platform worker has been appreciated for the work done for the worker community,” he said.

Union workers said Shaik Salauddin had worked tirelessly to secure the rights of the Gig and Platform Workers in India and negotiate their issues with both the government and the companies.

On this Labour Day 2023 we would like to make an appeal to the Central government and all State governments to frame laws for Social Security benefits for the millions of gig and Platform workers in India, said union workers.