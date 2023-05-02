Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
Hyderabad: Malla Reddy presents Shrama Shakthi award on Labour Day
On the occasion of Labour Day, Minister of Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy, and Chairman of Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers of Telangana Devender Reddy presented an award of ‘Shrama Shakthi’ to Shaik Salauddin, founder and President Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU).
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Labour Day, Minister of Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy, and Chairman of Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers of Telangana Devender Reddy presented an award of ‘Shrama Shakthi’ to Shaik Salauddin, founder and President Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU).
Salauddin dedicated the award to the millions of Gig and Platform Workers working across India keeping our cities functional and operational.
“This is the first time in India where a Gig and Platform worker has been appreciated for the work done for the worker community,” he said.
Union workers said Shaik Salauddin had worked tirelessly to secure the rights of the Gig and Platform Workers in India and negotiate their issues with both the government and the companies.
On this Labour Day 2023 we would like to make an appeal to the Central government and all State governments to frame laws for Social Security benefits for the millions of gig and Platform workers in India, said union workers.