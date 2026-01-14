Hyderabad Man, 55, Dies in Road Accident in Hayathnagar

It has been determined that the victim is G. Ashok of Peddamberpet. The police said Ashok was on the pillion alongside his son Umakanth. The following day, another motorcycle struck them on Hayathnagar road. Ashok fell onto the road after the collision, and suffered severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police stated.The police reported that yet another man aged 55 died during a Hyderabad road accident. Identified as I. Sathaiah, the victim hailed from Anajpur in Hayathnagar and was into kirana business. He was riding alone on his motorcycle from Anajpur towards Omar Khan Guda on Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit by an auto that was allegedly speeding.

The auto driver had allegedly driven rashly and negligently. He hit Sathaiah’s motorcycle causing him multiple injuries, police said.

Sathaiah was rushed to a private hospital nearby for treatment where he was declared dead during the night.

Cases have been registered and investigations begun on both the accidents at Hayathnagar police station. The bodies were sent for postmortem after being kept at Osmania Hospital mortuary and released to relatives after autopsy. Sub-Inspector G. Manmadha Kumar of Hayathnagar police said investigations are underway.