Hyderabad Man Allegedly Urinates on ATM After Withdrawing Cash

A man allegedly urinated on an ATM belonging to a private bank after withdrawing cash at an ATM on Raj Bhavan Road, under the Punjagutta police station limits.

The incident took place on March 10 when the man withdrew cash and then urinated on the cash dispensing machine, causing damage to its sensor. The issue came into light when the bank staff inspected the ATM and found the sensor was not working.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, it was confirmed that the man had intentionally urinated on the ATM. Bank officials went to the Punjagutta police to complain on the same and the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.