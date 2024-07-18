Hyderabad: Man arrested for job fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested a person who cheated the man on the pretext of offering a job at a Multi-National Company and lured Rs 5.73 lakh from the victim.

The arrested person was identified as Binde Pavan Kalyan (38) of Illandhu in Khammam district. According to cyber crime police, they received a complaint from the victim on February 8 that the victim received a call from someone who claimed to be from a company offering an online data entry job. The victim found the offer genuine, agreed to participate, and was selected for the job but needed to pay Rs 2,000 immediately to start the work.

The victim transferred the amount, following which Pavan accused him of incorrect typing and imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000. The victim paid the penalty and continued to transfer amounts for various reasons, totaling Rs 5,73,208. Afterwards, Pavan stopped responding to the victim.

The police said Pavan previously had an internet cafe and was searching for jobs. He devised a plan to earn money illegally. He uploaded details on the ‘LOKEL’ app as a consultant manager providing jobs for job seekers. He introduced himself as a consultant manager for a company named ‘TQR’. Pavan informed the victims to initially pay Rs 2,000 for registration and confirmed their job by sending fake offers and luring various people.