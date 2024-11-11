Hyderabad: Man Arrested for Shooting Girlfriend's Father After Relationship Dispute

Hyderabad Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly shooting his girlfriend's father after the father sent his daughter to the US to end their relationship.

"The suspect, Balwinder Singh, a classmate of the man's daughter, fired a shot from an airgun that injured the father in his right eye. The incident occurred when Balwinder visited the father's apartment on Sunday. Amid the chaos, he reportedly fired the airgun, hitting the father in the eye."

The CCTV footage captured Balwinder entering the building with the airgun. He fled the scene after the shot, which also damaged the windshield of the father's car.

Balwinder was arrested after a case was opened against him under Section 109 (attempt to murder) and other relevant laws of the Arms Act at the Saroornagar police station, according to police officials.

In his complaint, the father claimed that Balwinder had been bothering his daughter under the guise of love and that they had recently argued about this issue.

The father is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.