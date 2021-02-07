Hyderabad man booked for outraging modesty of woman at RGIA

A senior employee of a private airlines company has been booked by Cyberabad police for harassing a woman at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to the RGIA police, the employee asked a 30-year-old employee to meet him personally in his office and later misbehaved with her when the woman went to his room. The employee also said to have used abusive language against the woman.

The police said that a woman had collected Rs 30,000 from the victim promising her a job at the airport in an agency. Since there was no response from the woman, the victim approached the senior employee of the agency who allegedly mishaved with the woman taking advantage of the situation.

The victim also said that she was threatened by several other women employees in the agency if she did not go to the employee's room.

On the other hand, the agency also lodged a complaint stating that the victim was making allegations against the employee after she did not get a job in the agency.