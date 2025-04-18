Hyderabad: Man caught on CCTV brutally killing 5 puppies

Hyderabad: In a horrific and inhuman act, a man was caught on CCTV camera killing five puppies by smashing them against a wall in a residential parking area at Indus VB City Colony, Macha Bolarum, on the city outskirts. The incident occurred on April 14 and came to light on Thursday after the brutal act was caught on CCTV footage and went viral on social media.

When residents noticed the dead puppies in the cellar, they grew suspicious and checked the CCTV footage. The video clearly captured a man committing the act. The man, identified as Ashish, residing in the colony, was seen in the footage picking up the puppies and violently hurling them against a wall, resulting in their instant death. When confronted by locals, he reportedly admitted to the crime, claiming he disliked stray dogs.

The residents filed a complaint with the Alwal police, who registered a case and initiated investigation based on the CCTV evidence and statements from witnesses.

Animal rights activists and citizens across the city condemned the killing, calling for strict action against the man under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant IPC sections.