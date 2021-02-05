Hyderabad: Man cuts power supply to police station after being issued traffic challan

A man who was issued a traffic challan for driving a two-wheeler without a valid license cut the power supply to the Jeedimetla police station. The man, named Ramesh is a contract employee of the electricity department.

It is learned that Ramesh bore a grudge after the traffic police issued challan and disconnected the power supply to the police station and traffic signals. The Jeedimetla police arrested him on Thursday. "Ramesh cut the power supply to the police station and traffic signals on Wednesday seeking revenge against the police," the traffic police said.

Based on the complaint of the traffic police, the Jeedimetla police arrested Ramesh and produced him before the court. He was sent to judicial remand.