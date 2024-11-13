Live
Hyderabad: Man Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Offering Prayers at Temple
Highlights
A 31-year-old man collapsed and died from suspected cardiac arrest while offering prayers at a temple in KPHB Colony.
A man who visited a temple to offer prayers reportedly died from cardiac arrest on Monday.
The incident came to light on Tuesday after video footage of the event surfaced publicly.
K. Vishnuvardhan, 31, a private employee, went to the Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in KPHB Colony on Monday morning.
While offering prayers, he suddenly collapsed. Devotees at the temple rushed to his aid, and one of them administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).
Emergency responders from 108 arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and have registered a case.
Authorities suspect that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.
