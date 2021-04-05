Hyderabad: Man drowned after being dragged into water by friends

A man drowned after being dragged into water by his friends to take a bath. The incident occurred at Kondapur in Ghatkesar here on Sunday evening. A case for culpable homicide was registered against the victim's friends.

Getting into details, the victim went to a pond along with his friends who ventured into water to take a bath. They asked him to take a bath in water but he refused as he did not know swimming. However, his friends dragged him into water despite his rejection thinking that he would get rid of his fear.

Minutes later, the victim began drowning and his friends tried to rescue him but in vain.

Local villagers alerted the police who rushed to the spot and launched a search for the victim. Two hours after search, the body was retrieved by the police. A case has been registered.