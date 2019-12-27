Trending :
Hyderabad: Man falls in Jalpally lake, rescued by Pahadishareef cops

A person, Mohammed Akbar (22), a resident of Errakunta near Shaheennagar, accidentally slipped and fell into Jalpally lake. But he was rescued by a...

Pahadishareef: A person, Mohammed Akbar (22), a resident of Errakunta near Shaheennagar, accidentally slipped and fell into Jalpally lake. But he was rescued by a nearby patrol party on Thursday. As soon as the Pahadishareef police got the information, Constable J Srinu and Home Guard G Murali rushed to the spot and rescued Akbar

