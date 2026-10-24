Hyderabad man feeds 1,000 people daily at govt hospitals

Hyderabad: The greatest service to humanity is helping those in need. Mohammed Sujathullah, who began serving breakfast to the poor at Niloufer Hospital , has completed 10 years of dedicated service to the needy.

For a decade, Sujathullah has been a source of support for hungry people in the city. Through the Humanity First Foundation, he has been providing free breakfast to around 1,000 people every day at Koti Maternity Hospital, Niloufer Hospital and NIMS Hospital.

In 2016, Sujathullah formally launched the initiative with the motto, “Bhook ka koi mazhab nahi hai” (Hunger has no religion). Since then, he has continued distributing breakfast at the three state-run hospitals, completing approximately 3,650 days of service.

Sujathullah serves upma and chutney because the dish is easy to prepare and distribute. “We prepare upma using 25 kg of rawa, cooked with pure ghee, and distribute it along with chutney at all three hospitals by 9 am every morning. Around 1,000 people receive breakfast daily,” he said.

“Breakfast is an important meal for everyone. If a person gets this meal on time, they can focus on other things, and lunch becomes less of a concern because the day has already started with something in the stomach,” he explained.

“It has been more than 3,600 days since I began this initiative, and I have not missed a single day. Despite several challenges, I have continued serving breakfast. By God’s grace, we have been able to sustain this programme without interruption for a decade,” Sujathullah said.

He pointed out that patients visiting these government hospitals often come from different districts, accompanied by three or four family members or attendants. Many of them struggle to find affordable accommodation and end up staying by the roadside.

“If they can get free food, they can use the money they would otherwise spend on meals for other medical expenses,” he said.

Sujathullah added that he has been serving breakfast at Koti Maternity Hospital for nine years and at NIMS in Punjagutta for seven years.