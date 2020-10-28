Hyderabad man gets life imprisonment for killing mother

A man who killed his mother was awarded life imprisonment by a local court here on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

The convict, Burusu Kondaiah (45), was residing in Meerpet with his mother Yadamma (80). On July 13, 2016, Kondaiah had a quarrel with his mother after the latter refused to give him money for his personal expenses. In a fit of rage, Kondaiah hit his mother against a cot in the house and then smothered her to death. Yadamma used to get Rs 3,000 per months towards interest on a sum of Rs 1 lakh she had lent to a person and Kondaiah asked his mother to give him.

Kondaiah cleaned the bloodstains from the house and tried to pass off the murder as an accidental death. However, the police questioned Kondaiah on the basis of the post-mortem report and the latter admitted killing his mother. The police registered a murder case against him.

The local court on Wednesday pronounced life sentence to Kondaiah along with a fine of Rs 2,000.