Hyderabad: Man hacked to death in broad daylight in Chandrayangutta

A man was hacked to death by the unidentified assailants in broad daylight here at Chandrayangutta of Old City in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.



Going into details, the man who was proceeding from Chandrayangutta towards Hashimabad was pulled out from his car by the assailants. Later, the accused attacked him with knives and killed. The man who suffered serious stab injuries was dead on the spot.



The police rushed to the place and shifted the body for autopsy. They registered a case and took up investigation. Meanwhile, efforts are underway by the police to learn what ensued to the murder. The victim is yet to be identified.

