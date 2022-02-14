Hyderabad: Man jumps from Begumpet Metro station, dies

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man died after jumping from the Begumpet Metro station on Saturday night. He was identified as Raju of Nizamabad. The police said reason for the suicide of Raju is not yet known.

It is also being investigated as to why and when he came to the city from Nizamabad. However, on Saturday, he came to the Begumpet Metro station and jumped from the terminal building at around 10 pm even before anyone could realise.

The incident was noticed by the Metro Rail security who informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted Raju to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment due to injuries sustained. A case was booked. Investigation is on, said the police.