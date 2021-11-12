Hyderabad: Man slits friend throat for Rs 2,000

In a tragic incident, a man slit his friend throat after the latter failed to repay Rs 2,000 to him. The incident took place on Thursday night in Fakirwada of Musheerabad.



Going into details, the accused, Altaf Khan lent Rs 2,000 to his friend Sonu who refused to return the money. Enraged over his attitude, Altaf Khan slit his friend throat with a knife and killed him. Sonu who sustained serious neck injury was dead on the spot.



The police who were alerted over the murder rushed to the spot and took up an investigation. They arrested Altaf and sent him for questioning. The body sent for a hospital morgue for autopsy.

