Hyderabad: Man walks to police station in Rajendranagar with wife's severed head

In a gruesome incident, a man beheaded his wife and walks into the police station with severed head to surrender before police here at Rajendranagar. The accused was identified as Parvez.



According to the police, Parvez was married to Samreen 14 years ago and has three children. However, the accused began to suspect his wife's fidelity and quarreled with her very often. Later, the two got divorced. A year after getting divorce, Parvez asked Samreen to return to him and the two stayed together again.

On Thursday night, he picked up the quarrel on the issue and slit her throat with a sharp weapon in a fit rage. He later beheaded her after confirming that she was dead and walked into the police station.

The Rajendranagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.