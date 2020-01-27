Hyderabad: MANUU to hold National Urdu Science Congress

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University's Centre for Promotion of Knowledge in Urdu (CPKU) and School of Sciences is organising the National Urdu Science Congress on February 25 and 26. The Congress is being organised for scientists, authors, translators, teachers and those interested in writing and promoting science in Urdu language.



According to Dr Abid Moiz, consultant, CPKU and convener of the Congress, the topic of the congress is "Promotion of science in Urdu language". Interested persons can send the papers (in between 2,500 to 3,000 words) in Urdu on email at [email protected] and the limit of the abstract is 400 to 500 words. The last date for submission of paper is February 15 but abstract of the papers can be send in advance.