Hyderabad: Markets buzzing with shoppers as city gets ready to soak in Eid spirit

Hyderabad: Following the begin of the last Ashra of Ramzan, the buzz of shopping in markets and shopping malls Eid shopping is picking up momentum. People are thronging malls and markets after Iftar and are continuing shopping till dawn. Women and children are enjoying the signature hustle and bustle of the Eid the most as they are seen in larger proportion at stalls, shops, malls and markets.



As just a few days are left for Eid-ul-Fitr, shopping addas are seen full as buyers are seen thronging to buy new clothes, footwear, cosmetics and other items for their families in a festive mood. The shopkeepers have decorated their shops with colourful lights to attract customers and moreover shopping frenzy is expected to reach its peak on Saturday and Sunday. The famous Old city's Charminar-Madina Building circle stretch is remained open round the clock for people to shop.

On the other hand, many Eid shoppers also complained of overpricing, especially for women and kids wear. An owner of a readymade garment shop at Pathergatti said they have a wide range of variety to fit people of all ages, especially kids. These days, kids related items are in high demand, because every family, whatever its economic position, prefers to buy something for their young ones, said the owner.

Meanwhile, hustle bustle was seen in shops giving 25 to 50 per cent discounts. With increasing taxes and GST, the prices of clothes are reaching a peak, thanks to the retailers for giving huge discounts this season, says Urooj Fatima, a shopper at Abids.

Traders and hawkers also made brisk sales of clothes, footwear, and other goods as these products are generally purchased by low-income people ahead of Eid. The low-income people prefer visiting temporary stalls and on footpaths because products available on these stalls are less expensive than the other shops.

Huge crowds of people were witnessed thronging the main markets of Hyderabad, including Charminar, Lad Bazar, Abids, Nampally, Tolichowki, Mallepally to buy Eid items. Starting from Madina Circle, people are seen walking as it is a difficult task to drive a vehicle on that route due to the huge public. Over 5,000 temporary shops have been set up in the stretch of Madina-Charminar.

"Shopping in Old city markets is a different experience. The best part is that one can bargain at the shops and roadside stalls alike. Crockery, footwear, bangles, home furnishings, apparel, traditional costumes and other stuff are sold on the stretch between Charminar-Madina Building," Ayesha Kounain, a shopper at Pathergatti. "Eid shopping is not just about buying things, it is part of celebrations," she added.

In Ramzan, a large number of customers visit the bazaar, said Majid, the owner of a women's wear shop in Lad Bazaar, adding that when the last Ashra is round the corner, we don't find time to sleep even for a few hours. "We spend nights before Eid and 'Chand Raat' dealing with customers without sleeping even for a minute," he added.

Mostly the sale of readymade garments increased in the last days of Ramzan when they displayed various clothes on sale which attracted people, said a shopkeeper at Mallepally.

People from across the city are thronging at Charminar for shopping. Even those not meant to shop are visiting to see the seasonal ambience. "I enjoy visiting the night bazaar along with my friends and family. Even though we don't but anything we go back home after rejuvenating ourselves," said Shreya Shah, a resident of Secunderabad.

The Hyderabad traffic police and GHMC made arrangements for parking of vehicles for the market at Nizamia Hospital, Sardar Mahal complex, Alijah Kotla, Moti Galli, Urdu Maskan auditorium Khilwat, MufeedulAnam School, SYJ complex Pathergatti, QQSUDA stadium High Court Road, Old Charminar Bus Stand and JilluKhana complex Motigalli.