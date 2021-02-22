X
Hyderabad: Married woman jumps to death in Keesara, dies

A married woman jumped from a building here at Keesara on Sunday night. It was learned that the woman was depressed over having no children and resorted to the extreme step.

K Satya Santoshini (27) got married to Pavan three years ago and the couple was residing in a flat in Srinivasa Nagar colony in Keesara. According to the police, the couple had a quarrel on Sunday night, following which the woman jumped off the building.

Local residents informed the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered by the police.

On February 2, a married woman along with her eight-month-old baby girl jumped from the second floor of the building after a quarrel with her husband. They were residing at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

