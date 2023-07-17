Live
Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out from a company in Shadnagar, 11 injured
Highlights
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in another company on the outskirts of the city. An explosion occurred at Srinath Roto Pack Company in Burgula suburb of Shadnagar Constituency of Rangareddy District and the fire broke out suddenly. 11 people were seriously injured in this accident.
Some of the injured were shifted to Community Hospital in Shadnagar, while others were shifted to Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals. It seems that many of the victims are in serious condition. It is reported that the accident took place due to the explosion of a gas cylinder in the company. The police have reached the spot and are carrying out rescue operations on a large scale.
