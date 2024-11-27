  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Massive Fire Engulfs Factory in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: Massive Fire Engulfs Factory in Jeedimetla
x
Highlights

Massive fire breaks out at SSV Fab factory in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla, with raw materials fueling the blaze.

A fire accident at the SSV Fab factory, which manufactures polythene bags in the Jeedimetla industrial district of Hyderabad, has not yet been brought under control.

The situation has become more dangerous due to the large amount of plastic raw material on the lower floor.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, and since then, firefighters have been trying to contain the blaze.

fire is expected to be completely extinguished by Wednesday afternoon. Crews are working to control the fire with the help of four fire engines.

The building was completely burned down and collapsed in the accident.

People in the surrounding area were panicked by the incident.

As the raw materials on the ground floor were fully engulfed in flames, the firefighters took measures to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring companies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick