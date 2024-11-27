Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Massive Fire Engulfs Factory in Jeedimetla
Massive fire breaks out at SSV Fab factory in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla, with raw materials fueling the blaze.
A fire accident at the SSV Fab factory, which manufactures polythene bags in the Jeedimetla industrial district of Hyderabad, has not yet been brought under control.
The situation has become more dangerous due to the large amount of plastic raw material on the lower floor.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, and since then, firefighters have been trying to contain the blaze.
fire is expected to be completely extinguished by Wednesday afternoon. Crews are working to control the fire with the help of four fire engines.
The building was completely burned down and collapsed in the accident.
People in the surrounding area were panicked by the incident.
As the raw materials on the ground floor were fully engulfed in flames, the firefighters took measures to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring companies.