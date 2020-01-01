Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University media centre launches web portal

Hyderabad: The Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) developed a new indigenous web portal to showcase Centre's activities in well-structured manner through intuitively designed interfaces.

Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, launched the official website www.imcmanuu.com of IMC at preview theatre in IMC on Wednesday. Dr Parvaiz while launching and reviewing the website, appreciated the efforts made by the IMC for developing an attractive and useful website for the centre and congratulated the entire team. The screen is equally important as pen in this new age, he further remarked.

Professor Ayub khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor S M Rahmatullah, Registrar I/C also congratulated the centre for this new initiative. M G Gunasekaran, Finance Officer, MANUU along with Deans, Heads and faculty members of various departments were also present at the launching ceremony. The website is expected to open a new window to the world and anybody from any corner of the globe can connect to us through this website.

It will add a new vision in terms of dissemination of knowledge and Urdu culture. IMC Infrastructure will also help to generate revenue for MANUU in future claimed the officials. Omar Azmi, Producer played an important role to design and develop the web portal. Imtiyaz Alam, JRO conducted the programme, Md Aamir Badr, Producer proposed vote of thanks.